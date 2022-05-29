Highland High School offering driver’s ed classes
Highland High School will offer a driver education course in June.
The first class will be from 7-10:20 a.m. June 6, and driving schedules will be assigned June 11. The cost is $125 for Highland students and $150 for students out of the district. Payments can be made to Highland Schools and send to Highland School District No. 305, Attn: Shannan Randall, P.O. Box 130, Craigmont, ID 83523, or call (208) 924-5211.
Students must be 14½ by the first day of class to be eligible.
The class will be taught by Jim Mahuron.
Clarkston students to play music Wednesday evening
Sixth graders from Heights Elementary and students from Lincoln Middle School will have a band concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clarkston High School.
