Christian singer-songwriter to perform at school fundraiser concert
Matt Maher, a contemporary Christian songwriter and recording artist, will hold a concert Friday at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
All proceeds from the concert will go toward the All Saints Catholic School building project. The school plans to add seventh grade this fall and eighth grade the following school year.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $20 each or $18 apiece for groups of six. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.itickets.com or call (800) 965-9324.
