St. John Bosco to celebrate Catholic schools week with events
COTTONWOOD – St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood is celebrating Catholic schools week with a variety of events this week.
The school will have a Mass and coffee hour at 8:30 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Church. There will also be a Mass at 8 a.m. at the school chapel for the Feast of St. John Bosco.
Also on Monday is the school’s talent show at 2:15 p.m., which will have 26 acts.
