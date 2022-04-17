Jenifer Middle School music fundraiser is planned for Wednesday
Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston is planning a fundraiser for the school’s music program from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will take place at the Jenifer’s gymnasium. Items will be auctioned off for $1 and $5, and that money will go to pay festival fees, music purchases and instrument maintenance and repair. There will also be performances by the school’s jazz band and other small ensembles of musicians.
