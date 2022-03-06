Washington DECA students receive honors
Several Clarkston and Pullman students competed this week in the Washington State DECA Career Development Conference in Bellevue, Wash.
In order to qualify for the state competition, these local students placed in the Washington State Area 11 virtual competition in January:
Apparel accessories marketing series: first, Sophie Henderson, Clarkston.
Business services marketing: fourth, Trisnani Woodbury, Clarkston.
Hotel lodging management: first, Madeline Walkup, Clarkston.
Human resources management: second, Magdalyn Ogden, Clarkston.
Restaurant and food services management: fifth, Ciara Greer, Clarkston.
Sports and entertainment management: first, Nicholas Haugen, Pullman.
Financial consulting event: second, Bonson Gracie, Clarkston.
Buying and merchandising team decision making: fourth, Audrey Tan, Liana Vanek, Pullman.
Marketing management team decision making: fifth, Emma McManigle, Katie Eggleson, Clarkston.
Integrated marketing campaign event: third, Joanna Schnatterle, Claire Teasley, Clarkston; fifth, Ethan Hasenoehrl, Samantha Hudgins, Sydnee Knight, Clarkston; sixth, Gage King, Deion Thorton, Clarkston.
Integrated marketing campaign product: second, Gracie Wessels, Sienna Newhouse, Ella Ogden, Clarkston.
Integrated marketing campaign services: fourth, Jenna Frei, Kilee Lemm, Calia Rice, Clarkston; fifth, Chassidy Schneider, Clarkston.
Entrepreneurship innovation plan: fifth, Tori Bradley, Mattea Branscome, Savanna Gibson, Clarkston.
Entrepreneurship start-up business plan: third, Trinity Coates, Bethany Shutt, Brandon St. Marie, Clarkston; sixth, Ikaika, Millan, Jeff Olerich, Clarkston.
School-based enterprise (foods) state qualifiers: Katie Eggleston, Emma McMangile, Emmett Slagg, Espen Williams, Nani Woodbury, Clarkston. Collin Bannister, Sterling Chapman, David Miller, Pullman.
Business growth plan state qualifiers: Audrey Maryott, Pullman.
Career development project state qualifiers: Greta Boreson, Sophie Henderson, Ciara Greer, Madeline Walkup, Clarkston.
Community giving project state qualifiers: Avah Griner, Madison Kaufman, Maggie Ogden, Clarkston. Teagan Harbour, Margot Keane, Alison Mangels, Pullman.
Clarkston High School to host music festival
The Clarkston High School will have the Southeast Washington Honor Festival which showcases music students from the region.
The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. Admission is free for preschool children; $3 for seniors and students ; $4 for adults; and $10 for families.
The festival has student ensembles for choir and band. The choir is directed by David Klement and the band is directed by Mark Thiele, both from the University of Idaho. Students have to learn their music in advance of the concert before rehearsing with the full band and choir on the day of the concert.
Students in the festival are from Oakesdale, Garfield-Palouse, St. John-Endicott, Rosalia, Washtucna, Asotin, Kahlotus, Connell and Clarkston high schools.
Sparklight offering grants for students to fund STEM projects
Schools and organizations helping K-12 students can enter to win $3,000 from Sparklight to fund a science, technology, engineering or math project or club.
Those who want to enter can submit a photo or written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their project and how it benefits students. Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 21 at sparklight.com/contest.
Ten finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting. The finalists will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.
The award is given by Sparklight as part of the company’s “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
