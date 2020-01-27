Final Knowledge Bowl competition is tonight
Lewiston’s best fifth and sixth grade teams from the regular Knowledge Bowl season will vie for the top four spots during the final contest tonight.
Doors open at 5:40 p.m. for team check-in at the Whitman Elementary School gym, 1840 Ninth Ave. The Knowledge Bowl competition begins at 6 p.m.
Pizza and pop will be available for purchase.
