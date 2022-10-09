Resource fair planned for families of disabled high school students
Families with high school students with disabilities can attend the Asotin County Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District Station in Clarkston.
Students with 504 plans, Individualized Education Plans or a documented disability and are ages 16-21, or as young as 14 in certain circumstances, may be eligible for free career readiness services from the Washington State Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. Students ages 19-21 may be eligible for Job Foundations through the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Free transportation is provided with coordinating schools and a meal is provided as well as free books and fire truck demonstrations.
Families can learn about how to create a plan and pathway to future employment goals and social development, and find out about paid work opportunities for the summer and school year.
If families are unable to attend but would like more information, they may contact jennifer.smith1@dsha.wa.gov or call (509) 780-7687. Information regarding access to services for adults with disabilities who are older than 21 years old can be found at asotincommunityservices.com or Facebook.com/asotincommunityservices.
Fundraiser for Genesee High senior Jacob Rector
GENESEE — There will be a fundraising dinner and silent auction next weekend to raise money for Genesee High senior Jacob Rector, who was diagnosed with leukemia.
The event will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Genesee Fire Hall. There will be a spaghetti dinner and dessert auction along with a silent auction. Live music is also planned for the evening.
There will also be raffle for two prizes: half of a cow or a cord of wood. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event and at the Stomping Grounds until Oct. 31, with the drawing taking place Nov. 1.
The event will be cash or check only. Donations can also be sent to P1FCU account Annette Rector donations for Jacob.
Idaho students can submit art for 2022 holiday cards
Idaho students from kindergarten to sixth grade can submit their artwork to win the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest.
Artwork must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 11 and sent to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest attn. Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027. Digital submissions are permitted but the original artwork must be hand drawn or painted and submitted to bit.ly/3Ethhg6.
Drawing should measure 11 inches by 8.5 inches and should reflect holiday or winter scenes and can’t include copyright material. They should be labeled with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.
A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department of Education website, then an overall winner will be picked. The artwork will be used on the department’s official holiday card and the winning artist will also receive cards for their own personal use.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday's In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
