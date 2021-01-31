Cottonwood students place in state art contest
COTTONWOOD — Two students at Prairie High School in Cottonwood placed in the statewide “Picture My Future” art contest held by the Idaho State Department of Education.
First place went to Chloe Rowland, a sophomore, for her piece depicting nursing, while third place went to junior Jeffrey Arnzen for his artwork focused on a builder or architect.
The winning artwork will be displayed at the department’s Boise headquarters. The students were recognized by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra during her presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations committee last week.
The annual contest was open to students in grades 7-12. The students were asked to create artwork that depicted how their education will connect with their future plans. This year, four students were recognized for top honors. The other students who placed were from Melba and Blackfoot.
