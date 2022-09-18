Nezperce School District to open childhood program
NEZPERCE — There will be an open house and tour Monday for the town of Nezperce’s new early childhood learning program.
Nezperce School District to open childhood program
NEZPERCE — There will be an open house and tour Monday for the town of Nezperce’s new early childhood learning program.
The open house begins at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a tour of the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes from 6-6:30 p.m. at the elementary school building, 614 Second Ave., in Nezperce.
The Nezperce School District expanded the early childhood education program to five days a week after it received a $45,000 grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. The program will help prepare young children for elementary school as well as providing child care for working parents.
“Early childhood education is one of the most important services that we offer in the Nezperce School District,” Nezperce School District Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said in an email. “Our program is low tech and focuses on play-based learning that helps get kids ready for kindergarten. We’re excited to offer this program five days a week and grateful for the support of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.”
Idaho students can apply for Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program
The Idaho State Department of Education is partnering with the NASA Aerospace Scholars to give Idaho 11th graders a chance to explore science, technology, engineering and math and aerospace careers.
Through the program, juniors can take an interactive online space exploration course with a NASA-developed curriculum. Students will receive one high school science elective credit and can pay a registration fee for two concurrent enrollment credits with Boise State University. Based on their performance, students may be invited to a seven-day summer residential academy at Boise State University and the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab in Burbank, Calif.
Registration is open at bit.ly/3LkVJmY.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.