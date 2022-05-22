In the schools

Grangeville High senior Taryn Godfrey wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize
Grangeville High senior Taryn Godfrey was named to Stockholm Junior Water Prize for the state of Idaho recently and will represent the state at the national competition next month.
Godfrey won for her research project “Microplastic Filter for the Outflow of a Washing Machine.” She will advance to the national competition in Colorado in June, and the winner of that will represent the United States in August in Stockholm, Sweden.
Clarkston elementary school to have concert
Students from fourth to sixth grades at Heights Elementary will have a concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Clarkston High School.
