Online education seminar for parents on internet crimes
Idaho’s Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit are having an online seminar for parents and educators to raise awareness about digital risks for children.
The “Digital Dangers: Helping Idaho Adults Protect Children Online” will take place from 6-7:15 p.m. PDT on the Idaho attorney general’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3K3lQO5.
Presenters will inform adults of the risks young people face when online as well as mental health effects of unhealthy digital habits. A federal attorney who prosecutes sexual predators will also present.
The event will also be recorded and archived on the YouTube page for viewing after the event. Questions for the seminar can be emailed to questions@ag.idaho.gov.
