Two elementary school teachers are nominated for national STEM award
Two elementary school teachers in the region have been nominated to receive the national Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
They include Leigh Wilson, a fourth grade teacher at Potlatch Elementary School and Angela Tweit, a kindergarten teacher at Juliaetta Elementary School. Both were nominated as finalists in the math category.
In all, six teachers in Idaho were nominated as finalists in the science and math categories.
Winners are expected to be announced this spring.
National award winners receive a certificate signed by the president, professional development opportunities, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
