Teacher of Year nominations now open in Idaho
The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for the Idaho Teacher of the Year.
Nominations can be submitted at sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year/. Nominations will be accepted through March 14.
Nominated teachers will have until May 9 to apply and applications will be reviewed by a committee. The winning teacher will be announced in September at a surprise visit to their school.
The Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across the state talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education. The winner will also be the nominee for the National Teacher of the Year.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.