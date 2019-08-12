Registration dates for Clarkston High School are this week
Registration is this week for students who plan to attend Clarkston High School this year.
Senior registration will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by junior registration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration for sophomores will be Thursday. Students with last names starting with S-Z are from 8-9 a.m.; A-D from 9-10 a.m.; E-K from 10-11 a.m. and L-R from 11 a.m. to noon.
Freshman registration will be on Friday. Students with last names starting with S-Z are from 8-9 a.m.; A-D from 9-10 a.m.; E-K from 10-11 a.m. and L-R from 11 a.m. to noon.
The first day of school will be Aug. 28.
