The nonprofit organization Palouse Pathways will offer two “Path to College” events this month to help families form their long-term college plans.
The events will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Melanie Whetsine, from Palouse Psychological Services, will share information on how students can stay organized and motivated during the pandemic.
Families will also receive a timeline with key college preparation events, a framework to help families find affordable colleges and a plan for finding scholarships.
There will also be breakout presentations on topics like constitutional law, sports marketing, solving math problems and community volunteering.
Two gift cards will be given away at each event.
To register, those interested can go online to www.palousepathways.org/events.
