Lewiston’s Knowledge bowl competitions set for tonight
The Lewiston School District will hold its first Knowledge Bowl competitions from 6-8 p.m. tonight.
The fifth-grade competition will be at Whitman Elementary School, 1840 Ninth Ave., while the sixth-grade competition will be held at McGhee Elementary School, 636 Warner Ave.
Doors open at 5:40 p.m.
Pizza and soda will be available for purchase before and during the competition.
Groundbreaking scheduled for Moscow Charter School expansion
MOSCOW — Moscow Charter School will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the start of construction on a new middle school building.
The 5,940-square-foot building is expected to be completed by April 2020 in the current location of the main parking lot of the school, 1723 East F St. A new parking lot will later be built adjacent to F Street.
The converted house and two-classroom portable unit that currently houses the middle school will be demolished.
The ceremony is expected to last 30 minutes.
‘Spike for the Cure’ volleyball tournament to be held in Clarkston
Clarkston High School’s DECA chapter will hold its 10th annual “Spike for the Cure” volleyball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kramer Gymnasium at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St.
Eighteen teams consisting of 108 players will compete.
The event raises money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to local patients with breast cancer.
Donations will be accepted at the door. Pink “Spike for the Cure” T-shirts will also be sold at the event.
