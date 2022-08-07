Registration for Lewiston School District middle, high schools to begin
Middle schools and high schools in the Lewiston School District will start having registration this week.
Middle schools and high schools in the Lewiston School District will start having registration this week.
Registration for Jenifer Middle and Sacajawea Middle schools will have eighth graders register Tuesday, seventh graders Wednesday and sixth graders Thursday. Times for registration at Sacajawea Middle School are 7:30-11 a.m. for last names between A-M and 12:30-3 p.m. for last names N-Z. Times for registration at Jenifer Middle School are 8-9 a.m. for last names A-C; 9-10 a.m. D-H; 10-11 a.m. I-L; 12-1 p.m. M-P; 1-2 p.m. Q-S; 2-3 p.m. T-Z.
Lewiston High School registration will have ninth graders register Aug. 17, 10th graders Aug. 18, 11th grade Aug. 22 and 12th grade Aug. 23. Students with last names A-H will register between 8-9 a.m.; I-O 9-10 a.m.; P-Z 10-11 a.m.; A-M 12-1:30 p.m.; N-Z 1:30-3 p.m.
Tammany High School will also have registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16.
Returning students can complete the student enrollment update form online through the PowerSchool Parent Portal, if there are no changes to the account, at pstaskmaster.lewistonschools.net/public/home.html. For log-in credentials contact the student’s school.
First day of school is Aug. 24.
Twin County United Way will have Kindergarten Boot Camp
There will be 80 kids with the Twin County United Way Kindergarten Boot Camp.
Graduation at Asotin Elementary School in room 106 will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Clarkston’s will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grantham Elementary School in room 2. Lapwai Elementary School will have a graduation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
This was the first year the boot camp took place in Lapwai and Asotin. The boot camp is a free five-week program to help school-age children be prepared to enter kindergarten in the fall. When students complete the program they receive a backpack with school supplies for the school year and a certificate for a new pair of shoes.
