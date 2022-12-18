Idaho State Department of Education announce holiday card winners
Three students from the region won in their grade levels for the holiday card contest from the Idaho State Department of Education.
According to a news release from the department, Sawyer Thill, of the Moscow School District, won the kindergarten award. From the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson, fourth grade, and Kate Cole, fifth grade, won in their categories.
The grand-prize winner was third grader Brynlee Parce of Spalding STEM Academy.
There were 350 entries in the state this year. All the winners can be see at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
Clarkston students compete at state DECA event
Clarkston DECA had 35 students qualify to attend the State Career and Development Conference in Bellevue, Wash., in March.
State qualifiers in project management and school-based enterprise events will be announced in February.
Clarkston DECA had 56 members compete against 18 schools in the state Dec. 12 for the annual AREA 11 competition. DECA members competed in various events including food marketing, retail merchandising, sports and entertainment marketing, business law and ethics, travel and tourism and hospitality. Members present projects, role plays and test their overall business and marketing knowledge and skills.
