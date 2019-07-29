Registration schedules set for Lewiston’s incoming secondary students
The Lewiston School District will hold registration events next week for students enrolling at the junior high schools, Lewiston High School and Tammany High School.
New students must provide a current immunization record, an original or a certified copy of their birth certificate and a transcript of grades.
All registering junior high school students should be accompanied by a parent or guardian for verification of information. School pictures and ID photos will be taken during the registration days.
The first day of school will be Aug 21.
Registration times and locations are:
Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave., (208) 748-3100
Incoming seniors, Aug. 6: Students with the first letter of their last name of A-G from 8-10 a.m.; H-O from 10-11:30 a.m.; P-Z from 1-2:30 p.m.
Incoming juniors, Aug. 7: Students with the first letter of their last name of H-O from 8-10 a.m.; P-Z from 10-11:30 a.m.; and A-G from 1-2:30 p.m.
Incoming sophomores, Aug. 8. Students with last names starting with S-Z from 8-9:15 a.m.; M-R from 9:15-10:30 a.m.; G-L 10:30-11:45 a.m. and A-F 1:15-2:30 p.m.
Late registration day, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Students enrolling at the high school for the first time from outside of the district will be enrolled by appointment only Aug. 6-8. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 748-3100.
Tammany High School, 1982 Tammany Creek Road, (208) 748-3270
Registration for ninth- through 12th-grade students will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8-9.
Jenifer Junior High School, 1213 16th St., (208) 748-3300
Incoming ninth-graders, Aug. 6 from 8-11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Incoming eighth-graders, Aug. 7 from 8-11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Incoming seventh-graders, Aug. 8 from 8-11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.
Late registration day, Aug. 14 from 8-11:30 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m
Sacajawea Junior High School, 3610 12th St., (208) 748-3400
Incoming ninth-graders, Aug. 6: Students with last names starting with A-M from 7:30-11 a.m. and N-Z from 12:30-3 p.m.
Incoming eighth-graders, Aug. 7: Students with last names starting with A-M from 7:30-11 a.m. and N-Z from 12:30-3 p.m.
Incoming seventh-graders, Aug. 8: Students with last names starting with A-M from 7:30-11 a.m. and N-Z 12:30-3 p.m.
Late registration day is Aug. 14 from 7:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.
