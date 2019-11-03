Second Knowledge Bowl competition set for tonight
The Lewiston School District will hold its second Knowledge Bowl competition tonight from 6-8 p.m.
The fifth-grade competition will be at Whitman Elementary School, 1840 Ninth Ave., and the sixth-grade competition will be at McGhee Elementary School, 636 Warner Ave. Doors open at 5:40 p.m.
Pizza and soda will be available for purchase before and during the competition.
Orofino to hold veteran appreciation assembly
A veteran’s appreciation and recognition assembly will be held at Orofino Junior-Senior High School at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Veterans, both retired or active, from the larger Orofino area are encouraged to attend.
The school is located at 300 Dunlap Road.
Those interested can RSVP by contacting Helen Savage at (208) 476-0482.
