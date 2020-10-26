Registration open for University of Idaho’s virtual high school design day
MOSCOW — High school students can register for the University of Idaho’s High School Design Day, set for Nov. 7.
The free event, to be held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to students in ninth through 12th grades and will offer hands-on virtual workshops taught by UI faculty in the areas of art and design, interior and landscape architecture, and virtual technology and design.
Registration is limited to the first 100 students who apply.
To learn more or register, those interested can go to www.uidaho.edu/caa/highschool-events/hsdd.
