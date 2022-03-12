LHS engineering projects will be on display at expo, open house
Students in Lewiston High School’s engineering pathway will showcase their projects at the Robotics Applications and Engineering Design Expo and Open House.
The event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at room 412 of the high school’s engineering lab, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way.
Student projects will be on display for viewing and demonstration. Alumni from the course will visit about how the program helped to develop technological problem solving skills and help future decisions. Local engineers and technicians will discuss the importance of working in high tech careers.
St. John-Endicott school raising money for Ukrainian children
Schools in St. John-Endicott are having a Cocoa for a Cause fundraiser to support Save the Children Ukraine.
Cocoa and muffins will be on sale from 8:45-9:15 a.m. Friday at the St. John high school/elementary school cafeteria. Cocoa will be sold for $1, a half a muffin for $1 and a whole muffin for $2. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014 by providing humanitarian aid to children and their families.
Palouse Pathways will have computer careers presentation and a college exploration course
Chandra Rathnakaram will present on opportunities in the IT industry from 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Palouse Pathways presentation available via Zoom.
The presentation can be viewed at palousepathways.org/events/computers.
The college exploration course will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The course will help students navigate the college admissions process and help students find a college that fits their needs. Each student who completes the course will be offered a free one-on-one consultation to discuss their college list.
St. John Bosco Gun Club receives NRA grant
The St. John Bosco Gun Club received a $1,800 grant from the NRA Foundation.
The grant will be used for ammunition and supplies for the high school gun club for the 2022-23 school year.
The club will have free training and free use of the range and guns for students provided by the American Freedom Defense LLC in Greencreek.
The NRA Foundation supports activities used to promote firearm and hunting safety as well as improving marksmanship.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.