Lewiston School Board to recognize district and state holiday card winners
The Lewiston School Board will recognize all state winners, as well as district-level winners in the Idaho State Department of Education Holiday Art Contest at the school board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
State winners include Kate Cole, fifth grade, Orchards Elementary, and Michelle Dotson, fourth grade, Webster Elementary.
The artwork of all winning district entries is displayed on the respective school’s bulletin boards. The district gifted/talented program coordinated entries with students.
Genesee students to hold Christmas concerts this week
GENESEE — Genesee Elementary School students will be performing their school Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the main gym. Students will have a production of “The Grinch” for kindergarten through sixth grades.
Genesee Junior High and Senior High students will have their Christmas concert 7 p.m. Wednesday at the multipurpose room. Junior high band, high school band and choirs will perform along with hand chiming for the Christmas season.
St. John Bosco Academy will have two events this week
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco will have a pro-life candlelight Mass at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Christ the King Chapel at St. John Bosco Academy, 122 Substation Road in Cottonwood.
The cost to sponsor a candle is $5 and proceeds will go to local adoption and pro-life centers.
St. John Bosco’s nativity play will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood. Admission is free and refreshments will follow.
