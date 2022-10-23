School districts in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley offering resource event for families
The Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin-Anatone school districts will have a “Tough Stuff” event Wednesday evening to build confidence in talking to children about suicide, mental health and substance use.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with an open house, followed by a 6 p.m. keynote speaker and panel discussion Wednesday at the Normal Hill campus, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
Cheryl Allman, director of counseling and programs at Homes of Hope, will be the keynote speaker. There will also be access to food, clothing and other essential needs, as well as community resources, vendors, raffle prizes and a panel of experts in physical and mental health.
Event celebrating families planned at Lapwai
LAPWAI — Lapwai schools will have a celebration of families in the community event to support student success.
The event will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
The program will include information concerning the Lapwai Community Library, state tribal education partnership, Nez Perce Tribe Vocational Rehabilitation Services, University of Idaho extension Nez Perce Tribe, Lapwai Indian Education Department Title IA and impact aid annual meeting.
There will also be a chance to win two $100 Visa gift cards with a chance to enter at the event or at parent-teacher conferences Nov. 3 and 4.
Clearwater Valley haunted house fundraiser
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School is having a haunted house fundraiser for its music department.
The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the high school’s south parking lot. It costs four tickets to enter the Halloween Carnival, which will have games for younger kids. Tickets cost 50 cents each and it takes one ticket to play each game.
