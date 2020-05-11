Highland Elementary School to hold kindergarten screening by phone
CRAIGMONT — Highland Elementary School in Craigmont will hold kindergarten screenings over the phone this year.
Registration packets will be mailed to parents.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to attend kindergarten. Parents must provide a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate and current immunization records, which can be dropped off at the school office, 112 Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday or can be mailed to Highland Elementary School, P.O. Box 130, Craigmont, ID 83523.
Parents are asked to call Shannan Randall at (208) 924-5211 or email srandall@sd305.org if their children will attend school in the fall.
