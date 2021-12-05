Lewiston School District food drive will run until Dec. 15
The Lewiston School District will have its Fill the Bus Food Drive until Dec. 15. Schools accepting donations are Camelot, Centennial, McGhee, McSorley, Orchards, Webster and Whitman elementaries, Jenifer and Sacajawea middle schools and Tammany High School.
Asotin schools will have winter, Christmas concerts this week
Starting Tuesday, Asotin students will be performing concerts at the Wilcox Gym. The fourth and fifth grade winter concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sixth through 12th grade Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Second and third graders will perform their winter concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and kindergarten will be at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
