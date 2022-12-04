Clarkston schools will host speaker on teen mental health
Jeff Yalden, a motivational teen mental health speaker, will give a presentation at 7 p.m. Monday at the Clarkston High School auditorium.
The school district is inviting the residents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to the event in response to recent tragic events to allow the community to come together.
Yalden has been speaking since 1992, sharing his story of overcoming obstacles as a former Marine and teacher. He is a four-time best-selling author and TEDx speaker.
Clarkston High School awarded $10,000 for teaching coding
Clarkston High School was one of 102 schools around the country to be awarded with the CS LEaders Prize of $10,000 to teach kids how to code.
The school will celebrate the prize and show what the students are learning in computer science from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the CHS T-Building, Room 605, at 401 Chestnut St.
Computer science is a foundation to education pursuits and uses logic and problem-solving and inspires students to create. It’s also a fast-growing industry that can lead to a well-paying job, according to a news release from the Clarkston School District.
The award is in partnership with DonorsChoose and Code.org.
St. John Bosco Academy will hold Christmas event
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy will be participating in a Christmas praise event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. The event will have advent praise and Christmas carols with music by Michael Rehder and later there will be cards and Christmas cookies.
Lapwai School District reminds families of winter advisories
LAPWAI — The Lapwai School District has two responses to hazardous road conditions, school closure and late start.
On a late start day buses will run two hours late so families should add two hours to the pick-up time. For example, if the pick-up time is usually 7 a.m. the late start would be 9 a.m.
Breakfast won’t be served on a late start day.
Staff will be at school by 9:30 a.m. and school will start at 10 a.m.
Notifications can be found by calling the school and at the Lapwai District Schools Facebook page, radio stations KIYE, KRLC; TV stations KREM, KXYL and KHQ; and the Lewiston Tribune.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
