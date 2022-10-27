In Seattle visit, vice president Kamala Harris touts vehicles

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears at an event highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration&#x2019;s investments in clean school buses at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times/TNS)

SEATTLE — Kamala Harris made her first visit as vice president to Seattle on Wednesday, announcing a nearly $1 billion award to school districts to replace older buses with electric and cleaner-running models.

The visit also mixed in midterm partisan politics as Harris headlined a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, urging a crowd of Democrats to reelect Murray and ward off handing control of the Senate to Republicans.

