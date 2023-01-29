OROFINO — When she was a child, Kaydee Wilson’s grandfather instilled in her a love of history through his stories about his adventures in the U.S. military.
This year, Wilson, a senior at Orofino High School, is honoring her grandfather, James Floyd Wilson, who died six years ago, with her senior project — a compilation of veterans’ stories.
“My grandpa Jim, who was a veteran and he’s my favorite person, ever, he got me into history, and I always wanted to give it back to him,” Wilson said.
The vivacious 18-year-old talks animatedly about the labor of love that she began working on two years ago. She recently presented her project, which is required for graduation and makes up a significant share of seniors’ final high school grades, to a judging panel. Though she’s not sure of her grade yet, “I think I did really good.”
Wilson has submitted her stories to a book publishing website and expects hard copies to be available in about a month. She intends to donate one copy to the school, another to the Veterans of Foreign Wars unit in Orofino and to each of the 25 or so veterans or veterans’ families she interviewed.
Wilson said she also may consider publishing more for sale if there is an interest.
“I’ve had this idea in mind since I was in sixth grade,” Wilson said. “Because one of my favorite books, ‘The Things They Carried,’ by Tim O’Brien — I read that book in third grade and I always loved that book.
“It’s a book with a bunch of stories in it. And I thought, ‘I didn’t know you could have one book with hundreds of stories in it.’ I thought it would be so cool to make something like that.”
When she learned of the requirements for senior projects, Wilson’s mind ran immediately to the stories she’d heard from her grandpa Jim.
“Of course, I love history. But I wanted to do (a project featuring) veterans, because when I grew up my grandpa always taught us how to respect veterans and how to show appreciation. And I remember that vividly through Memorial Day, Veterans Day, during parades he was always there and he worked at the VFW in Bonners (Ferry) for a long time.”
Wilson made contact with the veterans in Clearwater County through the local VFW. One of the oldest men she interviewed was a Korean War veteran, now in his 90s. Most of the veterans had served in the Vietnam War or during the Cold War era.
She also made connections with a couple of family members of World War II veterans who are no longer alive. And she interviewed one active service member.
All those stories are included in her book.
“I learned that they do like to talk about their (military careers) and that they’re kind of like talking to your grandparents or your great aunts and uncles,” Wilson said.
“They want to tell you stories and you get wisdom, you get funny stories. And sometimes they might be a little bit above your head, but then you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad.’
“It was kind of cool because it felt like talking to my grandpa again.”
Wilson said she also heard some sad stories about the difficulties veterans faced once they returned home.
“I wanted to show what happened after the Vietnam War and how (the veterans) were treated,” she said. “I don’t want that to ever happen again. So if their stories are told, maybe in the future something like that won’t ever happen again.”
When she graduates from high school this spring, Wilson said she plans to join the military. Eventually she would like to become a professional historian.
“My other purpose for this is so that young kids, young adults that don’t really have an idea or understanding of veterans and what they have done can have a better understanding,” she said.
“It was a lot of fun and if you want to do something to help anybody in your community or your neighborhood or just like to do community service, just go ask people who are older than you. Ask them questions, ask your grandparents questions. Let them tell stories about their life or anything just to get a better knowledge of the world. And also, you might learn something.”