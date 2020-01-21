Kate Laws (center) and Charity Goodell (right), both of Clarkston, lead a procession of people singing “We Shall Overcome” while holding candles as they walk from the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History to the Lewiston YWCA during the annual candlelight walk on Martin Luther King Jr.-Idaho Human Rights Day in downtown Lewiston on Monday night.
People walk down Main Street in downtown Lewiston during Monday night’s candlelight procession in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.-Idaho Human Rights Day.