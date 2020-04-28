In fourth quarter, Vista Outdoor expecting ‘impairment charge’

Strong demand for ammunition hasn’t solved all of Vista Outdoor’s financial issues.
The company expects to have a “non-cash impairment charge for goodwill and trade names” in its fourth quarter, which it completed at the end of March, according to a news release the company issued Monday.
The company didn’t elaborate about the reasons for the charge this time. But Vista has incurred these types of charges previously, including one announced in the winter of 2019 after the trading price of its common stock declined from $17.46 per share on Oct. 1, 2018, to $11.35 per share at the end of December 2018.
That decrease, according to Vista, increased the difference between the market value of the company’s equity and the book value of the assets recorded on its balance sheet.
The company will be taking the charge announced Monday even though in recent months it “saw strong demand within our commercial ammunition, cycling and outdoor cooking categories and achieved record year-over-year growth across many of our brands” through its e-commerce sites, said CEO Christoper Metz in a prepared statement.
Vista Outdoor, which has one of its two ammunition manufacturing operations in Lewiston, will provide more details May 7 when it releases its fourth-quarter report.
The setback was shared on the same day the business announced that Sudhanshu Priyadarshi was replacing Mick Lopez as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.
Priyadarshi, 43, most recently held a similar role at Flexport, an international freight logistics company.
He has also been a vice president of finance for Walmart’s e-commerce business, a global chief operating officer for Cipla Ltd., a global pharmaceutical products company headquartered in India, and an employee at PepsiCo, where he spent 14 years of his career.
“We believe that (Priyadarshi’s) demonstrated track record of success in e-commerce, deep strategic and financial expertise, and extensive experience in consumer products and retail will be a tremendous asset as we move to the next phase of our transformation and sharpen our focus on e-commerce and organic growth,” Metz said.
Priyadarshi’s compensation includes an annual base salary of $515,000 with a target yearly bonus of $386,250, according to documents filed by Vista with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Priyadarshi’s predecessor, Lopez, who was hired by Metz in March 2018, will leave the company after a transition period, according to the news release, which doesn’t state what he will do next.
“(Lopez) has been instrumental in helping us successfully drive cost out of our business, right size our operating model, execute strategic portfolio divestitures and reduce our financial leverage,” Metz said. “(He) also led our transition to a flexible, low-cost and scalable capital structure that will support our future growth and help us navigate the economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The change on Vista’s executive team follows a series of months when the company encountered a number of challenges.
The company had its first profitable quarter in more than 1½ years in the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year that ended in December, earning $14.7 million.
Since President Donald Trump was elected, ammunition sales dropped. With Barack Obama out of the White House, gun enthusiasts no longer feared new restrictions and stopped stockpiling ammunition.
More recently, Walmart, a Vista customer, stopped selling ammunition for semi-automatic rifles and handguns after an attack in its El Paso, Texas, store in August that left 22 people dead.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.