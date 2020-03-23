Area food banks and service organizations are dealing with a mixed bag of demand following the closure of schools and some businesses amid coronavirus concerns.
The Salvation Army in Lewiston said it has seen a decrease in the number of people seeking social services or food from the organization.
“I’m guessing people are either self-quarantined or they don’t know if we are open or not,” said Mary Sousa, an administrative assistant and case manager for the Salvation Army.
Lt. David Aycock said the organization is preparing for the probability that more people will need help in the near future as closures and layoffs continue.
“We are here for our community,” Aycock said. “We love our community, and we are going to do everything we can during this pandemic (to help).”
On the Palouse, the Moscow Food Bank has seen an uptick in both donations and the number of people coming in for items.
“I’m grateful for all the people who are looking out for us,” said director Linda Nickels. “We received calls almost right away asking if we needed anything.”
The food bank, located at 110 N. Polk St., typically serves between 20-30 people a day, but lately numbers have been in the 40s. The food bank is open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Nickels credits the increase in use to “the fear of the unknown” many people are experiencing.
“Different things seem to make people anxious, and they start to wonder about how they’re going to get food,” she said.
She predicts more people will utilize their services as the days go on.
At the Asotin County Food Bank, Director Joanne Huntley said the number of people coming in for items seems typical for this time of year. But, Huntley said she has seen some new faces come through.
“I expect that will probably continue with some of the employees being laid off,” she said. “Most of the people who are going to be laid off are restaurant workers or from businesses that are cutting back on their employees. Many make low wages, so they will most likely need some support.”
Located at 1546 Maple St. in Clarkston, the food bank is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All three organizations said they are well stocked currently, although donations are always appreciated and needed to keep shelves full.
The Salvation Army is in need of to-go food boxes for its grab-and-go meal services, which operate from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday.
Social services are now being offered through a walk-up window from 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, since the divisional headquarters closed in-house activities and meetings, according to Aycock. The Salvation Army, located at 1220 21st St. in Lewiston, also offers two appointments a day at its hygiene center where people can shower and wash laundry.
All three organizations have implemented and expanded social distancing, cleaning and disinfectant strategies.
