In a pivot, Manchin backs climate bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside a hearing room July 19 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.Associated Press

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have struck a deal on a tax, energy and climate bill, breaking a deadlock on the Democrats’ long-sought legislation to enact major parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The plan, announced by the two Democrats on Wednesday evening, would generate an estimated $739 billion in revenue, spend $433 billion and reduce deficits by $300 billion over a decade. That’s still much smaller than the Biden administration’s plans before encountering Manchin’s repeated opposition.

