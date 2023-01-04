After more than 40 years of practicing law as a deputy prosecutor, public defender, private attorney, counselor for public entities and, finally, as a judge, retired 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said the ideals that drew him to the profession have essentially never changed.
“I had an interest in law and trying to be a public servant,” FitzMaurice said. In the 1970s, “there was a great thing of trying to help people in public service, public involvement. … I decided I wanted to be in rural Idaho. I just wanted a change in the life that I’d had of moving all the time and a deep need to put down roots for myself and my family. I think roots are really important.”
FitzMaurice, 69, retired recently after eight years on the bench in Idaho County. Adam Green, a Grangeville native who has practiced law here for several years, was elected to the position in May.
FitzMaurice was originally from the East Coast, his father an executive in the Shell Oil Company who moved the family from place to place every few years. FitzMaurice got an undergraduate degree in business and public administration from the University of Arizona and was slated to work for the Arizona Legislature when his mother died.
Instead, FitzMaurice went to stay with his father for a time and began applying to various law schools around the country. A friend of a friend was a relative to former Gov. Cecil Andrus, who — out of the blue — contacted FitzMaurice and asked him to apply for law school at the University of Idaho.
At the time, UI law school was limiting out-of-state candidates. But FitzMaurice applied and was accepted — a week before the semester began in 1975.
“So I packed up my entire belongings into my Chevy van and headed off to Moscow, Idaho, without a place to live or anything,” he said.
“I wanted to break that cycle of being from large suburbs and inner cities and try something different. The University of Idaho had small classes and I really wanted to try it.”
Shortly after graduation when he began looking for a job, once again, he was with a friend visiting a friend who worked at the Idaho State Supreme Court and began chatting with one of the justices’ law clerks.
“And he said to me, ‘Are you at all interested in being a law clerk?’ I had the qualifications in terms of class rank, etc. … So I met Justice (Charles R.) Donaldson (while I was wearing) a pair of jeans and a flannel shirt, hiking boots on. And Justice Donaldson offered me the job on the spot, just on a happenstance visitation.”
FitzMaurice said he doesn’t know how he got such lucky breaks. Although he did well in school, he was in a cohort that has produced some of the more stalwart names in Idaho’s legal community.
“I don’t know what it was but as you look back, you wonder why things happen,” he said.
After his term with Donaldson ended, FitzMaurice and his wife, Chris, an elementary school teacher, moved to the Camas Prairie where he began his career as a deputy prosecuting attorney under Idaho County Prosecutor Dennis Albers.
Later, FitzMaurice branched out on his own with a private practice that included individual clients as well as local cities, school boards and hospitals.
Then in 2014, following the retirement of 2nd District Judge John Bradbury, FitzMaurice was chosen by the Idaho Judicial Council to fill that position.
Transitioning from a well-liked country lawyer who had developed friendships and business relationships with so many people in the community to a position of judicial decision-making was a challenge that brought with it some painful loss.
“What happens when you develop a practice in a small town, small area, you become similar to a family doctor,” FitzMaurice said. “You develop relationships, not just with your client, but you’re related, in their view, as their attorney, their family’s attorney.
“You’re the person that they call when they have problems. So you become a fairly trusted type of attorney and counselor.
“When you become a judge, you still carry those relationships over in your background. But you have to find a way to insulate yourself from those continuing relationships that would impact your ability to make a disinterested and unbiased decision.
“So I took the method of somewhat isolating myself socially from these clients that I had developed, not just legal relationships with, but somewhat semi-social relationships with. I could not continue with those relationships.”
That intentional detachment, the judge said, didn’t deprive him of the background of knowing these people, their thoughts, goals and principles, “but it insulated me from making the decisions based upon who they were or what they were. … You isolate yourself from the individual relationships that would cause you to feel that you could not be a fair and impartial judge.”
It was a sort of grieving process but one he deemed necessary to be an effective judge. And most of his clients, he said, understood.
“But it was a certain amount of sadness giving up those relationships.”
During his time on the bench, FitzMaurice handled several high-profile criminal and technical civil cases that required hours of work and difficult decisions.
But some of the hardest cases, he said, were the day-to-day substance abuse and domestic problems that judges face.
“They pose difficulties as far as sentencing and options available to you to make correct decisions on what to do in those cases,” he said. “It’s just not the big cases … it’s those other cases that also pose problems for you on a weekly basis on what to do.”
“I’ve had successes; I’ve had failures … but that is pretty much par for those situations. We have such limited options available to us as judges in the sentencing and treatment of people suffering from mental health issues and substance abuse issues. … Some of the hardest decisions that you deal with as a judge deal with treatment and sentencing of people with mental health and drug issues and lack of resources within the state. And they constitute the majority of the criminal cases that you deal with.”
Since retirement, FitzMaurice and his wife, Chris, have moved to Boise. Their four children are grown, gainfully employed and the FitzMaurices have four grandchildren. Eventually, FitzMaurice said, he hopes to continue his passion for public service to the people in his local community and the state.
In spite of the multiple challenges of his multifaceted career, FitzMaurice said he sometimes gets a glimpse of the long-term results of his work.
“When I look back on people’s lives I’ve touched, whether it’s a young person when I was practicing that made a mistake, which would have affected their ability to have a career in the future, and I was able to remedy it as an a attorney, (who) writes me later and says, `I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it hadn’t been for you,’ those are the things that I value,” he said. “I value the individual impacts I made on individuals in the community. That’s what I take from this. And I think that is what rural America is about.”
