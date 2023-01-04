Judge derails Lewiston’s bid to issue wastewater bonds

Second District Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice listens to oral arguments last month from attorney Stephanie Bonney of Boise and retired Judge John Bradbury representing both side of a wasterwater treatment plant bond issue.

 Tribune/Barry Kough

After more than 40 years of practicing law as a deputy prosecutor, public defender, private attorney, counselor for public entities and, finally, as a judge, retired 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said the ideals that drew him to the profession have essentially never changed.

“I had an interest in law and trying to be a public servant,” FitzMaurice said. In the 1970s, “there was a great thing of trying to help people in public service, public involvement. … I decided I wanted to be in rural Idaho. I just wanted a change in the life that I’d had of moving all the time and a deep need to put down roots for myself and my family. I think roots are really important.”

Tags

Recommended for you