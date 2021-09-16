City of Lewiston officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday evening to mark the onset of several improvements at Community Park, including a larger parking lot and a public restroom.
The 59-spot parking lot and restroom will be just south of the Lewiston High School tennis courts. Other projects include the connection of current pathways along the park’s popular walking trail, electrical hookups for a future food truck site and the grading of all landscape and development areas for the next two phases of work.
Even more work is scheduled for the spring, including reservable shelters, outdoor basketball courts and an outdoor fitness area. Those haven’t gone to bid yet, but the engineer’s estimate is $636,912. They will be funded through the city’s building reserve account in combination with approximately $150,000 in grants the city hopes to secure. That phase should be completed during the 2022 fiscal year that ends next August.
The cost for the parking lot is $328,997, based on the winning bid of ML Albright & Sons, according to Parks Department Director Tim Barker. The funding is from the city’s building reserve account over the last and current fiscal years.
The ceremony also served as the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Commission’s monthly meeting. Before the meeting began, Barker joked that even though the ceremony marked the construction of a flat expanse of asphalt, it signified a major move forward in efforts the city has been pursuing for decades.
“I know it sounds pretty awesome and exciting when you talk in terms of parking lots,” Barker said. “But really, it’s an excellent kickoff to some eventual work that’s going to be occurring in the rest of the site here. We have a total of 190 acres that we’ll be developing here, hopefully within the next five to seven years or so.”
Mayor Mike Collins is intimately familiar with the park, having helped develop its cross country track as part of his duties as the head coach at Lewis-Clark State College. He said it would be nice to see someone other than himself and a handful of others turn some dirt.
“My own commitment to health and exercise as an activity is hopefully well known and well understood,” he said. “So seeing this project start up and get going is pretty exciting for me personally, as well as professionally. I’m a big believer in the whole ‘Field of Dreams,’ you build it, they will come. And I think as we build this up and people see what’s happening, I think we’re going to get more and more support and get this thing rolling.”
Parks and Recreation Commission Chairwoman Jill Balmer told those in attendance not to underestimate her enthusiasm about a parking lot.
“Dirt, asphalt, I don’t care if it’s a seed of grass,” she said. “This is a dream come true for all of us.
Because of concerns surrounding COVID-19, the ceremony was not advertised as a community event.
