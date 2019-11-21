PORTLAND, Ore. — Experts say trail cameras have captured new images of the only wolves known to live in Oregon’s Cascades.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the cameras, which operate as part of a collaboration between Defenders of Wildlife and Cascadia Wild, caught pictures of the adult canids, believed to be the breeding pair of the White River Pack.
The pictures were taken last month near the Warm Springs Reservation on Mount Hood’s eastern flank.
Oregon is home to at least 137 wolves, according to the most recent count, but most are clustered in the state’s northeastern corner.