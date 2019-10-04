Tribune readers have long enjoyed the stories photographer Barry Kough tells through the viewfinder of his camera.
Unfortunately, Kough’s written words advancing an air show at the Lewiston airport in 2018 foretold the end this week for the World War II-era B-17 bomber called the “Nine-O-Nine,” which crashed and burned Wednesday at an airport in Connecticut.
“The B-17 Nine-O-Nine has flown long past its operational design,” Kough wrote after taking a flight aboard the bomber from Spokane to Lewiston. “It was built for all-out World War II aerial combat, not a peacetime history tour.”
Old wartime aircraft like the Nine-O-Nine have long been a favorite subject forKough to photograph.
“Sadly, that story can have a down side,” Kough said. “I rode in WWII four-engine bombers a dozen times for Tribune stories, including five flights in the Nine-O-Nine. I’ve always wondered how long the vintage flying aircraft would last, so people could experience them in flight. The recent crash in New England shows it may not last forever.”
Kough shared those thoughts with me this week and also some memories from his 46-year career at the Tribune as he enters the next chapter of his life — retirement.
Craig Clohessy: You started at the Tribune on May 31, 1973. Then-Tribune Editor Jay Shelledy shared a story with me recently about your first day on the job. What is your memory of that first day?
Barry Kough: He was giving me a tour of the town and just the general layout. ... We were in downtown Lewiston and I looked off to one side and saw a strange flicker of light. We drove around the block and realized there was a small fire in the laundry business on Main Street and proceeded to call the fire in while I ran three or four blocks to the newspaper to find a camera so I could take some pictures of what became a two-alarm fire in downtown Lewiston. ... I got back just in time to see the firetrucks arrive.
CC: You’ve been a part of a great many changes in photography. You started out shooting with essentially a big box camera, then went to 35 mm film and these days it’s digital photography. Did the industry get better or just different?
BK: It’s both better and different. It’s better because it’s easier on the environment. We don’t have chemicals and nasty things to work with, it’s all electronic. It’s a lot less costly to produce more pictures with digital because you don’t have the film and the paper and the chemicals and the processing. And digital also created this wonderful procedure where you can look at your pictures as you go and adjust as you go and make them better as you go. In the old days somebody would say, “How did your pictures turn out?” I’d say, “I don’t know, I haven’t seen them yet.”
CC: What got you interested in photojournalism?
BK: I was a still photographer in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and one of the other photographers had been a newspaper photographer in New York. One night for about eight hours he told me all about what it was like to be a newspaper photographer. It just resonated with me. I took to heart what he said and realized at that same time ... just exactly what I wanted to do.
CC: You came to the Tribune in ‘73. You had a short stint away, working for a year at the Salt Lake Tribune.
BK: I did a mission to Utah. OK, I spent a year in Utah.
CC: You could have worked anywhere. With the exception of that one year away, why did you spend your entire 46-year career in Lewiston?
BK: It didn’t take me long to realize I didn’t want to live in the city and raise kids in the city. It just didn’t appeal to me. And Lewiston was comfortable then as it is now and it just seemed a no-brainer to stay put. ... There’s always something going on here and it’s not just Lewiston, it’s the whole region. This region that the Tribune covers has got a lot of people doing a lot of interesting things. There’s a lot of sports to cover, there’s enough news, there’s the great outdoors that we like to cover and the people who aren’t city dwellers are usually glad to see you. Small-town people.
CC: Do you have a favorite photograph?
BK: The greatest photograph ever made was by W. Eugene Smith. Right after World War II, he was a Life Magazine photographer who had battle injuries and was recovering. When he got well enough to pick up a camera, he shot a picture of his two young kids, a boy and a girl, walking out of a garden. It’s a picture of two kids walking out into the world with anticipation of a great life, which mirrored what everybody was trying to have after World War II. The picture is called, “The Walk to Paradise Garden.” It’s just a perfect shot.
CC: Do have a favorite photo of your own?
BK: The ones that turned out were my favorites. The one that nobody complained about.
CC: Do you have a favorite subject matter?
BK: Kids. Kids are fun to watch. They’re fun to photograph. They’re unpredictable and like so many good pictures, what they do is photogenic and usually lasts about two seconds. And that’s what makes the best pictures in general — whatever’s natural and normal and happening without cue.
CC: You also enjoyed photographing the Lewiston Roundup. What was the appeal for you?
BK: It’s something of a primal thing where it’s a man and a beast, or contestant and a big animal. It becomes really intense for 8 or 10 seconds. There are no guarantees of how it’s going to turn out, but you know something is going to happen; something could happen and you want to be there when it does. ... It’s just raw. Raw energy, raw talent for the cowboy and the animal.
CC: For years you shot the action up close inside the Roundup arena. You could have used a long lens and captured the action without risk.
BK: After a couple of decades I kind of tried to reinvent the wheel on how I shot rodeo pictures because it was starting to look the same. Instead of shooting from the outside in, I tried to shoot from the inside out. That means instead of a telephoto lens, you use a wide-angle lens and you get close. A famous Life Magazine photographer said, “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.” I took that to heart and took my wide-angle lens right up close ... and it really made a big difference. I think it put the readers, the viewers, right there where the action was because I was only 8 or 10 feet away from bucking horses most of the time. I thought it made for pretty exciting pictures. It did reinvent that wheel for me. And it was an adrenaline rush just to be hanging out down there with all those wild animals and those cowboys risking their necks to make a good ride. It was a lot of fun until one of them knocked me down.
CC: It knocked you down, but you got back up, finished the photo shoot and filed your pictures before going to see a doctor.
BK: It was mostly just shock and as it turns out nothing was broken, which was pure luck.
CC: What are your plans for the future.
BK: I’m going to try to catch up with Jimmy Buffett’s tour and see if they need a staff photographer.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Barry Kough
Title/occupation: Photographer
Family: Wife, Janet; basset hound, Jethro; two sons; three stepchildren; six grandchildren
Education: Bachelor of Science in history, Lewis-Clark State College, 1981.
Work history: U.S. Air Force; Idaho Camera; Lewiston Tribune since 1973.
Hobbies/interests: Photography, history, aviation.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I drove my Volkswagen Westfalia 8,000 miles across the country one summer, wrote the editorial the day Elvis died, and the headline when a spaceship first landed on Earth (the space shuttle Columbia).”