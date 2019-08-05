If you listen closely, can you hear the zucchinis grow?

I have often thought if I was just patient enough and could sit quietly and watch I might be able to catch my garden in the act of growing.
It happens fast. One day you’re looking at a bean row full of blooms, and the next day little green pods are dangling like emerald earrings from the vines.
How could that have happened in less than 24 hours without me at least hearing something or catching a glimpse of movement out of the corner of my eye? Surely the development of a plant from a mere flower to a vegetable 6 or 7 inches long in a matter of hours must be observable.
Of course, you can witness such things on YouTube, but those films are speeded up. Who’s going to sit and watch a video for 24 hours straight without either the computer batteries or your eyeballs burning out?
One thing I’d really like to see in action is a zucchini growing from a slender, 8-inch cylinder to a monster squash overnight. It happens all the time.
You spy a zucchini almost ready to pick, but not quite, so you decide to leave it for a day to let it flesh out a bit. Next morning you go to check, and you’ve got this huge squash that has overgrown its own bed and eaten the vegetables next to it.
I keep thinking there must be a sound associated with such intense growth. If I listen real carefully, could I hear the sounds of straining, like a mother plant trying to give birth? Would I catch the sound of little pops as beans sprout on the vine? Could I feel vibrations in the earth as the pumpkins and the beets and the carrots swell and mature?
One dark quiet night not long ago, while pondering this, I thought I heard through my open window a scratching sound outside — a low kind of rumbling, as if something was definitely moving along the earth.
Holy cow, I thought. Is that it? Is that my garden growing? A zuke burgeoning into a leviathan; the tiny spiny hairs of vines brushing along the grass?
Like the brave soul that I am, I sent my wiener dog, Lilly, out to investigate. She rushed out the door and started bark, bark, barking and then suddenly she stopped, and then she gulped.
Just as Lilly came rushing back to the door I could smell the pungent aroma of a visitor outside. The black-and-white-striped night marauder whose telltale body odor lingers long after he’s stopped rustling through the compost pile.
That’s what you get for not minding your own business.
