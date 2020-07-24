WHAT: Lewis-Clark Radio Controlled Modelers Club 50th anniversary Fun Fly.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: East side of Mann Lake at the club’s flying field.
WHAT TO EXPECT: On Saturday, pilots will compete in several events to challenge their skills, from popping balloons to limbo to spot landings. There will be opportunities for learning to fly, as well as several trainer planes available for use. Sunday will be open flying. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.