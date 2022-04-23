WHAT: Art Under Elms artwork honoring loved ones through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave., at the fountain area
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION
Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network: 1 (800) 656-4673
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA: 1 (503) 891-0040
Domestic Violence Prevention for Mending the Hoop: 1 (888) 305-1650
Native Domestic Violence Helpline: 1 (844) 762-8483