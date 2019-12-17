The group Christmas Angels, with the

help of Brandon and Stephanie Whitlock,

will hold a fundraiser Saturday to raise

money for the food bank for students at

Clarkston High School. Those interested

can drive to 1712 Cedar Drive in Lewiston

to purchase hot chocolate by donation.

The fundraiser will run from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday. Those who attend will also be

treated to a “phenomenal light show”

at a house nearby.

Holiday series: Today’s story marks the fourth in a series set to run periodically through December highlighting people in the Lewiston

Tribune readership area whose generosity of spirit and willingness to take action — at the holidays or year-round — contribute to the community.

