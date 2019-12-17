The group Christmas Angels, with the
help of Brandon and Stephanie Whitlock,
will hold a fundraiser Saturday to raise
money for the food bank for students at
Clarkston High School. Those interested
can drive to 1712 Cedar Drive in Lewiston
to purchase hot chocolate by donation.
The fundraiser will run from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday. Those who attend will also be
treated to a “phenomenal light show”
at a house nearby.
Holiday series: Today’s story marks the fourth in a series set to run periodically through December highlighting people in the Lewiston
Tribune readership area whose generosity of spirit and willingness to take action — at the holidays or year-round — contribute to the community.