Ruck for the Fallen, In Oakesdale on Saturday

Breakfast: 7-10 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge Hall, 118 N. First St., also known as Highway 27

Registration: 7-8:45 a.m. at the Whitman County Fire District 10 station, 108 S. First St. on the corner of Highway 27 and Steptoe Avenue

Vendors: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., located on Second Street between Steptoe Avenue and Bartlett Street — food, drinks, beer garden, patriotic merchandise and more

Recognition: 8:45-9 a.m. at Whitman County Fire District 10 station, 108 S. First St.

Ruck for the Fallen: 9 a.m.

Bands: Tone Sober, The Hankers and Madison Rising will perform at CP and P Versatile, 203 W. Bartlett St.

To learn more or to register in advance of the event, go online to www.ruckforthefallen.net.

Tags

Recommended for you