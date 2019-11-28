Ruck for the Fallen, In Oakesdale on Saturday
Breakfast: 7-10 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge Hall, 118 N. First St., also known as Highway 27
Registration: 7-8:45 a.m. at the Whitman County Fire District 10 station, 108 S. First St. on the corner of Highway 27 and Steptoe Avenue
Vendors: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., located on Second Street between Steptoe Avenue and Bartlett Street — food, drinks, beer garden, patriotic merchandise and more
Recognition: 8:45-9 a.m. at Whitman County Fire District 10 station, 108 S. First St.
Ruck for the Fallen: 9 a.m.
Bands: Tone Sober, The Hankers and Madison Rising will perform at CP and P Versatile, 203 W. Bartlett St.
To learn more or to register in advance of the event, go online to www.ruckforthefallen.net.