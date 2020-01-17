WHAT: People’s March, Grangeville
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. for sign making; gather at 11:45 p.m. for march; followed by a meal and speeches at 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville
WHAT TO EXPECT: People’s March is intended to honor the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day weekend. The event begins with sign making, followed by a march through downtown Grangeville and a covered-dish meal (participants are asked to bring a dish to share). Three speakers also will be featured at the meal. Pat Hunter will discuss her fundraising for Rescue Her, an organization that fights human trafficking; Kelly Turney, a photographer, who directs for Cornerstone Theater Group and is director of the Hope Center, will discuss contributions of the millennial generation; and Joel Gomez, owner of the Melting Pot and the Trails restaurants in Grangeville, will share his experience as an immigrant.