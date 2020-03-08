The group of Yakima-area investors building a new hotel in Clarkston are banking on the tourism industry at a time when lodging tax revenue is down in Asotin County.
Last year, the numbers took a 5 percent dip because of the “on-again, off-again” fishing season, loss of Horizon Air flights to the Lewiston airport and corporate businesses using other cities for overnight stays, according to Michelle Peters, CEO of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, the visitors bureau for Clarkston and Lewiston.
However, Tom Denlea, the governing member of the Clarkston Lodging Group, said the recent decline isn’t keeping him awake at night. The group’s new 84-room Best Western Plus on the 1300 block of Bridge Street should be ready for guests sometime this spring.
“If I were worried, would I be building a hotel?” Denlea said in a phone interview with the Tribune. “Hells Canyon is a big draw, and I think they will restore some of the fish runs. There is recreation galore on the rivers.”
Throw in the warm climate, golf courses, burgeoning wine industry and corporate demand, Denlea said, and the “Inn at Hells Canyon” should be a winner. He’s also building an apartment complex nearby on Poplar Street and looking for a chain restaurant to set up shop next to the hotel.
“I have no restaurant leads in Clarkston right now,” Denlea said from Grandview, Wash. “The hotel is a Best Western Plus with a large breakfast area, and we can do evening snacks, but it’s not open to the public. I would like Olive Garden to think about the lot next to me.”
Denlea and his business partners, who aren’t from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, also own and operate Best Western hotels in Colfax, Prosser, Yakima, Zillah and Sunnyside, Wash. The Yakima property has an Outback Steakhouse on site.
In 2014, Denlea’s company purchased the Best Western RiverTree Inn at 1257 Bridge St. It will remain in operation, as an independent hotel, once the new Best Western Plus opens.
Peters, who has worked in tourism for 20 years, said the last time a new hotel opened its doors in Clarkston was 1989.
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley hotels on both sides of the Snake River have faced some challenges in recent years, although the latest data on Nez Perce County lodging revenue doesn’t reflect the same downward trend as Asotin County’s, Peters said.
When Horizon pulled out of Lewiston in August of 2018, it had a trickle-down effect on lodging, she said. Some of the larger Lewiston hotels have missed out on hosting corporate meetings, along with contracts to house the Horizon Air flight crews, she said. Suppliers for the valley’s major businesses who used to fly into the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to meet with clients are no longer staying overnight.
“Now we’re noticing a trend of those suppliers flying into Spokane and just driving down for the day and then going back up there,” she said. “At the same time, we’ve also lost several Idaho state conventions because we no longer have a direct flight to Boise.”
Peters, who recently joined the Air Service Development Committee, said her group is working with the Airport Authority Board in hopes of landing another airline to fill the void.
Denlea said the loss of Horizon Air won’t be a major obstacle to filling up his new hotel. Most visitors to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley get here in cars, he said.
“It’s less convenient for people in the area, but I think it’s primarily a drive-to market,” Denlea said of the airport issue. “It’s not like it’s the end of the world.”
Another factor in Asotin County’s lodging decrease was last year’s closure of the winter fishing season, Peters said. In the past, anglers would book rooms at local hotels with confidence they’d be on the river the next day.
“We went through a period where fishing was open and closed, open and closed,” Peters said. “The declined runs and closures had a big impact on lodging. Our winter fishing season used to be a much bigger draw. That’s what used to get us through the shoulder seasons from November to March.”
In the spring, business picks up with the Dogwood Festival, Asotin County Fair and Rodeo and NAIA World Series. Golf packages, Hells Canyon jet boat tours and events at area wineries help boost occupancy rates, Peters said.
And when the “no vacancy” lights go on at Moscow and Pullman hotels, the valley often picks up spill-over visitors who are attending graduations or football games at the University of Idaho and Washington State University.
Several hotels in the region have been remodeled or are in the process of renovating, including the Red Lion in Lewiston and the Quality Inn at Clarkston, which soon will have new signage for its transition to a Holiday Inn.
Kevin Poole, Clarkston’s public works director, said the projects inside city limits are nearing completion and the “vast majority of inspections are done.”
In addition to the new hotel, Denlea’s group is building a 36-unit apartment complex on the 1300 block of Poplar Street. Rental rates haven’t been finalized, but the owner said it won’t be low-income housing.
The new construction is a welcome addition to the community, Peters said. “The Lewis-Clark Valley has a lot of growth potential in tourism,” she said.
The number of folks booking jet boat tours continues to climb, and many visitors are showing interest in the region’s historical and cultural aspects, Peters said. For almost two decades, most of the tourists came from Spokane, but Seattle took over the No. 1 slot in the past year.
“What continues to be our No. 1 draw is Hells Canyon,” she said. “The wine industry is also putting us on the forefront, especially with the prestigious awards our local wineries are receiving. The ripple effect of tourism is a great economic driver in the valley and bringing in a lot of local tax dollars.”
