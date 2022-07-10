It’s the time of year when temperatures have warmed up, people are emerging back out into the world and the daily photo searches our photographers undergo become much easier.
That also means it’s time for the 27th annual SnapShoot Summer Photo Contest.
Entry boxes are out at Chevron DynaMart, Arby’s, Taco Time and the Lewiston Tribune. Amateur photographers simply need to provide a printed photo, usually a 4-by-6-inch or an 8-by-12-inch print, and drop them off for a chance to win.
Prizes this year are similar to past years, with eight weekly winners for four weeks winning $35 gift cards from Happy Day, and a $7.50 supreme car wash from Coleman Oil.
Ten weekly honorable mentions will win coupons for a free combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time from Happy Day. From Coleman Oil, 10 will win a $5.50 regular car wash.
The perfect prize in a time of rising fuel prices, the eight finalists at the end of the four weeks will win a $100 certificate for gasoline and the grand champion will receive a $200 certificate for gasoline.
The people’s choice award will receive a $100 gas certificate from Coleman Oil and a $100 Happy Day gift card. People can vote for the people’s choice on Facebook following the conclusion of the judged contest.
But the prizes aren’t the only perk of entering. Each of the eight weekly winners will get to see their photo in print on the cover of the Sunday A.M. page and qualify for the final round of judging. From that final round judges will decide the finalists and the grand champion. Finalists will be announced Sunday, Aug. 14, with the grand champion’s photo being printed on the Big Picture page.
As a professional photographer, I spend my days trying to think of new ways I can capture the same scenes, how to get someone I just met to open up and show their true self for the camera and what ways I can use the camera to paint with light.
One type of picture that never gets old, and that I can never take enough, is a captivating moment in time. While some assignments I go on end up being a run-and-gun style of photography, such as chasing a celebrating athlete around a track, running through a parade or getting up close in the dog pile at the end of the NAIA World Series, it is the everyday moments that define life I am looking for. Or as Henri Cartier-Bresson called it, “The Decisive Moment.”
The decisive moment in a picture is something that makes someone stop and study the picture. Take it in and extract the information, emotion and story it presents. It’s clear and well-composed and almost right away evident to the viewer.
The moment can be something loud like someone getting hit by a firework during Fourth of July fun or throwing fall leaves high into the air. Or it can be quiet, like a son hugging his mother after taking a state title, or a soon-to-be 100-year-old wiping away a tear as she thinks back on her life.
It’s a real, unstaged, honest split second of life, not taken too early or too late, that has meaning beyond the picture. Someone doesn’t have to be a professional to capture an image like this. Think back on the moments in your own life that are particularly memorable. Maybe it’s a family get-together, throwing a football with friends, or a baby’s first birthday. What makes a photo memorable is subjective and different for everyone. But there are a few tips that can help your photo rise to the top and stand out.
Composition: Everything is placed well in the photo. The main subjects are forefront and your eyes go right to them on first glance. The background is clean and free of distracting elements that break the eye away from what you want a viewer to see when they look at the photo.
Timing and anticipation: Think about where something is going to happen and frame your photo up to be ready to capture it.
Light: Never underestimate good lighting. Photography at its core is painting with light. You’ll find the best and most vibrant lighting early and late in the day. Think about how light is impacting a subject and move to capture its affect.
Framing and angles: Life doesn’t happen at your eye level height. It happens down low, up high and everything in between. I’m always getting low or raising the camera high over my head to capture something at a different angle. If there are trees and cars in your photo at eye-level, think about getting to your knees and framing something against the sky. And don’t be afraid to get close.
We’re lucky enough to live in a place where the photo opportunities are plentiful. Beyond the people there’s a plethora of wildlife, captivating landscapes and unique visuals to be found.
The number one thing that we look for and publish in the Tribune will always help photos rise to the top in the competition. It’s also the reason we do this job. It’s the people. Capturing human moments that showcase the valley and surrounding areas and what defines life in the valley and beyond is at the core of our job as professional photographers. Sometimes that job can best be done by the people living all over the valley. Beyond the prizes, that’s what makes SnapShoot a unique contest and opportunity.
Now the exact details — the rules:
Photos must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2021, by amateur photographers only. A person may submit three entries per week. So start looking through your pictures or grab a camera or even your phone and get out there.
Any type of camera may be used but entries must be entered as a print, typically 4x6 or 8x12. Cropping can be indicated on the print.
Name, home address and phone number of entrants must be printed on the back of each entry to be eligible. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you want your photo mailed back to you.
Photos will be judged by the Lewiston Tribune, Coleman Oil and Happy Day Corp., once a week for four weeks to produce eight semifinalists each week. The 32 semifinalists will be judged to produce the eight final winners and one grand prize winner.
Drop off entries at 21st Street Chevron DynaMart or Chevron DynaMart on Thain Road, or at Arby’s and Taco Time locations in Lewiston and Clarkston. Or drop off or mail them to the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital St., Lewiston.
The contest opened on July 3, with the last day to enter being Saturday, July 30. Weekly winners will be published July 17, 24, 31 and Aug. 7. The finalists and grand prize winner will publish Sunday, Aug. 14. Voting for People’s Choice on Facebook is scheduled after week four.
Frank is photo editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at afrank@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2210.