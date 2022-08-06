An old high school friend of mine writes that she and three of our classmates went to lunch at a restaurant recently. They stayed three hours and she “laughed so much my FitBit recorded it as cardio.”
Too bad it’s not always that easy or pleasant to stay in shape.
I’ve been a walker my whole life and can barely start the day without my daily constitutional. I usually have a dog or two with me, but to tell the truth, as much as I enjoy walking I probably would slough it off a lot more if it weren’t for those pooches staring at me and whining first thing in the morning to get me going. Sometimes the only reason I get out of the house is just to make them shut up.
When I think of my activity level of a few years ago compared to today I have to shake my head. They say that if you keep it up while you’re young, you’ll still be a youthful, active person when you get older.
I’m not finding that to be the case, however. Maybe it depends on your definition of “youthful” and “active.”
I’m still youthful in my thinking, although thinking doesn’t use up many calories. And I am active — I move, I garden, I read and turn the pages, and I visit my friends.
But nowhere near the level I was at age 30 or 40. Back then, however, being active had a lot to do with wanting to lose or maintain weight. It was the constant struggle of keeping off those extra pounds while still enjoying a Dr. Pepper every day.
Or it was for the competition — you ran, swam, biked, played volleyball, whatever, so you could be as fast as the other guys or gals. Having fun was part of the plan, but it wasn’t the most important reason.
These days I’ve given up on the losing weight business. I no longer drink soda pop or eat candy but the weight, like a comfortable old sweater, just hangs on and who am I to argue?
And the only competition I’m into is the competition of getting my dogs outside the door before they piddle on the floor.
The activity I’m involved in is for pleasure only. Life goes by too fast not to enjoy what you’re doing. If your pastime doesn’t make you happy, change hobbies.
And if you find out that going out to lunch and laughing hard with your friends is actually good for your heart, so much the better.