Every time I weed my garden and get hold of one of those underground runners from which quackgrass spurts, I wonder how many other things on the planet I’m connected to.
It is not an unreasonable question. Rhizomes are like cables and once you get hold of one and follow it through the garden, it’s amazing how far those stems spread. I reach a point where I have to yank it out of the ground, but as I do, I wonder what else down the line I’m affecting. If I pull this runner, will my rhubarb go under? Will my neighbor Bonnie’s plum tree fall down? Will wrenching this cord from the earth pull the plug on the electricity in this town?
So far, no disasters have happened. At least none that they’ve been able to trace back to me. Rhizomes, in fact, are maddeningly durable and no matter how many of them I pull up, there never seems to be a dearth of quackgrass in my garden.
But it does make you consider how things in nature are interwoven. We’ve all had those science lessons where you learn if you interfere with one small part of nature how you can affect the entire ecosystem.
For instance, if we were to eradicate mosquitoes — which, personally, I would be in favor of — that would cause the fish and the birds that subsist on them to die, which would then cause some other species to falter or allow an invader species to take over and on and on down the line until it would be human beings themselves who were threatened. As if we’re not threatened already by mosquitoes. But what’s a small, itchy bump on the skin compared to the devastation of the planet?
That may be stretching the point, but maybe not much. Whenever I save my newspapers and cans and take them to the recycling center, I feel a little better about myself, not to mention feeling better about cleaning out my garage. And I can feel better about not contributing more junk to the waste stream. But, in the end, considering how much junk is already being dumped on this planet, what difference, really, does my little bag of old newspapers and sack of cans make?
It’s hard to quantify. I only know that I would feel worse if I didn’t recycle. And there’s an old philosophy attributed to Native Americans that every act we do affects our offspring seven generations hence.
I’m at the age where I really think about that — what am I doing now that will affect the world my beloved grandchildren inherit? That’s the motivation of some friends of mine, and others, who are opting for electric cars and solar power.
It’s something worth thinking about. Does a salmon die every time I flip a light switch? Does the climate warm up whenever I use a chemical pesticide or hairspray?
Do the lights go out in Clarkston every time I pull a rhizome in my garden?
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.