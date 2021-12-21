A recent rash of near-misses and vehicle collisions with snowplows has prompted the Idaho Transportation Department to warn drivers about traveling with plows on the road.
Two of the accidents reported in the state in the last two weeks occurred in Region 2, according to the transportation department. On Dec. 14, a plow on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow was forced off the road to avoid hitting a vehicle that had lost control and was in the opposing lane.
Two days later, the same type of incident happened during the night on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester. Other incidents include a plow that was hit on Interstate 90 near the Rose Lake exit when a driver tried to pass on the right.
On Dec. 16, a plow was hit on U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton and another plow was hit on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls when drivers tried to pass on the right.
Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Osburn another vehicle attempted to pass the plow on the right, collided with the wing plow and forced the plow off the road. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, the transportation department reported. Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.
None of the near-misses or accidents have resulted in injuries, the transportation department said. But following the incidents, the plows had to be checked for any damage before being put back into service, which stretches resources thin and directly impacts service.
In a news release, the department said most transportation department trucks have two plows; one on the front and one that extends from the right side known as a wing plow. Lights alert drivers to the presence of wing plows but during storms those lights and the wing plows can be obscured by plumes of snow.
Jerry Wilson, operations engineer for northern Idaho, said drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right.