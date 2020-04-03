Conservation officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about two whitetail deer that were shot on or about Tuesday near American Bar on the lower Salmon River east of Cottonwood.
The deer, both does, were left to waste. Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Callers to the hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999 may remain anonymous. People may also call Fish and Game at (208) 799-5010 or relay information to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.