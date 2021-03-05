BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comments on several proposed changes to administrative rules.
The first proposal would give the agency’s director authority to delegate to regional supervisors the authority to control wildlife or open depredation seasons. It would also change the sign-up process for in-person testimony at public meetings. Comments are due by Thursday.
Other proposed changes are open for comment until March 24. They include proposals to consolidate sections of a chapter in the state’s administrative rules that govern the agency to update boundary descriptions for game management units and zones and increase the annual allocation of deer and elk tags for outfitters. More information on each of the proposals and associated comment and public hearing opportunities is available at bit.ly/38snat9.